(WHTM) — Netflix is reportedly looking at offering live feeds of standup specials and other content. Rival Disney+ offered a livestream of the Academy Awards in February.

Peloton is offering a glimpse of its first rowing machine. A sneak peek video teases a minimalist rower that promises a mix of cardio and strength training, but there are no details on the price or release date. It comes as the company struggles to boost dropping revenue.

Boost Mobile is now letting users pay their phone bills with “Boost Coins.” The coins are earned by watching ads and playing games on the mobile provider’s app, but users will have to spend a lot of time on the app in order to see big savings — one Boost Coin equals just one cent.