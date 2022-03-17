(WHTM) — Netflix might have looked the other way for years, but thanks to shrinking revenues and increased competition, people will have to pay up. One idea it is testing? Allowing subscribers to continue sharing, but pay more every month.

Microsoft just launched its first AI-powered smart camera for the Surface Hub 2. The $800 device can automatically re-frame and adjust lighting without distortions. Plus, it offers a wide view to make sure everyone in the room is visible to remote viewers during meetings.

Finally, Practice Sets is Google’s newest classroom tool. After a teacher sends out a set of problems, an algorithm will provide hints to students who seem stumped. A Resources sidebar will display videos and notes that might be useful. Teachers should know, the hints can be turned off.