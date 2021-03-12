Tech Bytes: Netflix password sharing, Google Maps new tools, Bumble night-in virtual date

Netflix cracks down on password sharing. Some users are being blocked at the log-in screen and being told they need to be in the same household as the account owner. Netflix says the new security measure is only being tested on some users right now.

Google Maps is making it easier for you to report new and missing roads. Instead of just dropping a pin, users can now draw the changes directly onto the map, whether it’s renaming a street or changing the direction of traffic. Google will vet all submissions before they are published.

The dating app “Bumble” is offering a new feature called “Night In” aimed at breaking the ice on virtual dates. It allows users to play games. For now, those games are limited to trivia questions but bumble hopes to add other games soon.