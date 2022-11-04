Netflix has launched its lower-price subscription plan with commercials. It’s called “Basic with Ads,” and at $6.99 per month, it’s the cheapest subscription you can choose. Netflix says viewers will get about 4-5 minutes of ads for each hour of content, and some titles will not be available.

Shopping is about to get a lot easier for iPhone owners. PayPal- and Venmo-branded debit and credit cards will soon be added to the Apple Wallet app. The beefed-up tap-to-pay feature will be available for use online and in stores anywhere Apple Pay is accepted.

T-Mobile is getting into luggage with the “Un-carrier On.” It has a wireless charging dock and a removable power bank, among other features. The bag’s magenta color is meant to stand out if it’s ever checked at the airport. The price tag is $325.