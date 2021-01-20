Tech Bytes: Netflix Surpasses 200 million members, Samsung releases new Galaxy Tab Active III, Biden brings Peleton to the White House

Netflix subscribers soar past the 200 million-member milestone. The surge in numbers where due in-part to consumers stuck at home during the pandemic.

Samsung’s latest ‘military-grade’ rugged Galaxy Tab Active III arrives in the U.S. starting at $489. The device measures eight inches and is designed for use with work gloves. The device is protected

President-elect Joe Biden is bringing a Peloton to the White House and it’s causing security concerns. The cameras and microphones on the bike could be hacked. A former NSA official says removing them could solve part of the problem.

