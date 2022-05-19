(WHTM) — Research shows more long-term Netflix subscribers are canceling their subscriptions. Data shows subscribers who have been with the service for more than three years accounted for 13% of cancelations in the first quarter of 2022. Overall, cancelations jumped to 3.6 million.

Amazon is out with a new version of its Fire 7 tablet. The company says it comes with a battery life that’s 40% longer and USB C charging. It comes in black, denim, and rose and costs about $60. It will begin shipping in June.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Apple is now offering training to become an IT professional. The company says completing the two courses should take about 27 hours. There’s also a certification exam. Participants will learn how to deploy, manage, and support Apple devices in the workplace.