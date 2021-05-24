Tech Bytes: Netflix video game expansion, Twitch adds over 350 tags, BTS breaks YouTube record

Talk of Netflix entering the video game business. Online tech reports say the streaming company wants to expand into video games. They would reportedly be part of a subscription bundle similar to Apple Arcade. Netflix seemed to confirm the report in a statement saying they are “excited to do more with interactive entertainment.”

Twitch is adding over 350 new community tags to make streams more inclusive. They”re available this week and include transgender, black, disabled, veteran and more. Users have been calling for more specific tags since the system launched three years ago.

Pop mega-stars BTS have broken their own YouTube record for video views within 24 hours of release. The video for their new single “Butter” was watched 108-million times in its first day – over a million more than the previous record.