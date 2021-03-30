Tech Bytes: New Android malware discovered, high-tech facemask coming, Suez Canal ship featured in video game

A bogus update attacking Android phones. Malware disguised as a system update has been infecting the devices. Researchers say the app steals data, images and messages from Android phones, and can even take over the devices to record phone calls.

A high-tech face mask concept is about to become a reality. The electronics company Razer announced plans to manufacture its reusable light-infused N95 mask. It has a built-in microphone and speaker for voice projection. It traps 95% of airborne particles and it’s transparent.

The drama in the Suez Canal is also playing out on Microsoft Flight Simulator. A video shows a cockpit view of the canal along with the cargo ship that’s been blocking the waterway for nearly a week. A captain’s voice tells passengers “they have a big problem.”

