Tech Bytes: New Apple emoji, Smartphone COVID test, German smartwatch battery

Apple’s new emojis will include a heart on fire, faces exhaling, and faces with spiraling eyes. There’s also an updated syringe for depicting vaccines. Nearly 220 new emoji are expected with an operating system update later this month.

You may soon be able to accurately test yourself for COVID-19 with the help of your phone. Kroger health is awaiting FDA approval for the first smartphone enabled coronavirus rapid antigen test. You do your own nasal swab, scan the test with an app – and the results pop up within seconds.

A new smartwatch with endurance. Garmin has come out with the Enduro, which it says is designed for ultra adventures. The watch has a battery life of up to 80 hours. It also pairs with a mini satellite communicator. They start at a little under $1,000 dollars.