(WHTM) — In Friday’s Tech Bytes, Apple is potentially planning subscriptions for most of its products.

That means users would rent iPhones and iPads, rather than pay sky-high prices every time a new model comes out. No word on what that might cost, or when it would take effect.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Google is adding the ability to book doctors’ appointments right from its search feature.

Users will see the date of the earliest appointment, the type of visit, and a “book” button. The company is working with Minute Clinic at CVS along with other schedulers.

Twitter now lets you search for specific messages in your direct messages.

Up until now, you could only search for the names of people or group chats. Users can now type in any keyword in the search bar and click the messages tab.

Twitter also recently unveiled a new feature that makes it easier to search an individual user’s tweets.