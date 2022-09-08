Apple has unveiled four new iPhone models – the 14, the 14 Plus, the 14 Pro, and the 14 Pro Max. They include better cameras and a new satellite feature that means you can call 911 even with no wireless connections. Prices start at $800.

The company also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra. It is the most rugged model yet, built for athletes and extreme outdoor activities. The Ultra has a bigger, brighter screen and twice the water resistance of the older models. It is made of titanium, and it costs $800.

Verizon is teaming up with Apple to offer the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. It offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone plus all Apple One services, which include Apple Music and Apple TV+.