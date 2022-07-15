(WHTM) — In Friday’ss tech bytes, more ways to make money on Instagram.

Creators using the subscriptions feature will be able to lock posts and reels behind a paywall, making them subscriber-only. Paywall-specific items will have a purple crown and a crown symbol so they’re easy to see.

A new version of chrome o-s has hit the market. Chrome OS flex is aimed at businesses and schools. It’s designed to run on older PCs and Macs. It’s also billed as more hack-proof than windows.



Google had to resolve about six hundred bugs to bring flex to the public.

Nearly 40 percent of gen z is now using TikTok and Instagram for searches instead of google. And that’s according to Google itself. The TikTok format – which other platforms are copying – is changing the way young people conduct internet searches.