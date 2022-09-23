Google is rolling out its most affordable Chromecast yet. It costs $30 and has HD streaming support and comes with a remote control. The new Chromecast with Google TV also supports more than 10,000 apps including Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+.
Tesla is recalling 1 million vehicles for a window closing issue. Windows on the affected Teslas may not retract when an obstruction is detected as they close. The recall covers four different models.
Amazon’s e-book return policy is reportedly changing. An authors group that has been negotiating with the company says automatic returns will now be limited to cases where no more than 10% of a book has been read.