(WHTM) — Global shipments of PCs and tablets are expected to decline throughout 2022.

A marketing research firm blames the downturn on a series of factors, including ongoing supply shortages, pandemic lockdowns in china, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

They expect shipments to rebound next year.

Twitter is testing a new feature offering sneak peeks at products about to hit the market. “Product drops” will allow brands to preview new items before they go on sale.

Those drops are like regular tweets — they can be liked, retweeted, bookmarked, and shared.

If you ever wanted to design your own video game, Facebook has something new for you. It’s called Crayta, and it’s a game-development platform that lets you build and play games in real-time. It’s available to anyone with a Facebook account.