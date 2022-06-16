A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Facebook, according to a leak from the Verge, is making changes that will make its platform more like TikTok. Meta, the parent company of the social media powerhouse, could make their algorithm feature more short-form videos. The leak also claims that Facebook and Messenger could be reunited into a single app.

YouTube Music is starting seasonal recaps, much like Spotify’s annual “Wrapped” playlist. Starting with a spring edition, YouTube Music users will get a personalized rundown of their favorite songs, artists, and albums. You also have the option of sharing your music recaps with friends.

Amazon’s Alexa assistant can now help you with your laundry. General Electric’s latest washing machine has Alexa built in, providing “a more personalized and smarter experience”. The washer/dryer set costs $1,300, but only the washing machine has Alexa.