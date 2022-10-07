Google has unveiled its first smartwatch as well as the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones to use Google’s new microchip. They retail for about $600 and $900 respectively. The new Pixel Watch comes with a Fitbit built in. All three will be available next Thursday.

Twitter has rolled out its “edit” button to its Blue subscribers just days after it debuted in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Editing is available for 30 minutes after a tweet is sent. Five changes are allowed. Edited tweets will have an “edited” icon next to them.

TikTok has new editing tools, as well. Content creators can now stack, trim, and even split videos. They can speed up or slow down clips, zoom in and out of frames, and reposition text. TikTok says the enhanced features are making it easier than ever to create great content.