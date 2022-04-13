(WHTM) — Bloomberg reports that Apple will add a tool to its health app to remind people to take their medication. There will be additional sleep tracking and the Apple Watch is expected to get a body temperature sensor that could help with fertility tracking.

Spotify has rebranded its “Green Room” live audio app as “Spotify Live” and its features are being brought into Spotify’s main app. The rebrand was kicked off with some live event programming, which continues on Wednesday.

Finally, how about a massage fun for your face? Therabody has introduced the Theraface Pro. It uses the same percussive massage technique as other products, meaning it punches you in the face. However, this massage is gentler and can perform both microcurrent and light therapy.