Tech Bytes: New iOS unlock feature, ‘Wakanda’ series coming, Nike hands-free shoe

Apple’s iOS 14.5 will let Apple Watch owners unlock iPhones while wearing a mask. The watch must be worn in order for the feature to work. The watch helps provide user authentication.

The director of Black Panther is taking fans back to Wakanda. A new Marvel TV series based on ‘Wakenda’ is coming to Disney Plus. Disney remains tight-lipped about the series.

Nike has released a hands free shoe. A hinge on the heel let users slip them on and off without any effort. The product is seen as Nike’s move into the comfort shoed market which has been booming during the pandemic. The shoes will retail for $120.