Tech Bytes: New iPad, Chipotle Digital Kitchen, TikTok Kitchen

(WHTM) — Apple may be working on its biggest iPad yet. Bloomberg reports the 15-inch tablet will come with a power plug in the back and support to mount it to the wall. The company is reportedly also looking to make the larger iPad thicker to accommodate more powerful speakers.

Chipotle is about to open its so-called Digital Kitchen. It will only accept orders placed online or through the chain’s app. It will feature a so-called ChipotLane drive-thru for pickup orders. The first such restaurant will be south of Cleveland, Ohio.

TikTok is set to deliver more than just videos. It’s partnering with GrubHub to start a food delivery service. TikTok Kitchens will operate out of existing restaurants and will serve dishes made popular by the social media app.