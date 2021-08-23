Tech Bytes: New Mac Mini expected, SiriusXM launches TikTok radio, ‘Hyperchiller’ coffee maker

Apple is re-working the “Mini” to include an M1X chip that can out-perform previous designs according to new reports. It’s also likely to include more ports. Wo word yet on what the new Mac Mini might cost.

TikTok now has its very own radio station on SiriusXM. Some of the most popular content creators on the platform will be presenting music and sharing details about their viral hits. The radio network is looking to capture a younger audience. It replaces a SoulCycle channel.

Finally, a quick and easy way to make iced coffee. This $25 “hyperchiller” promises to cool hot liquids in 60 seconds. Pour in the boiling coffee and it’s instantly chilled by layers of ice in the outer chamber. But no ice melts into your drink to dilute it. “The hyperchiller” also works on wine.