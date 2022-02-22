Tech Bytes: New Macs, IRS facial recognition, Insta time limits

(WHTM) — Are new Macs coming next month? Apple is reportedly launching at least one new computer on March 8 during what’s expected to be its first event of 2022. There’s also talk of updates to the Macbook Pro and the Mac Mini, and new Macs in either May or June.

The IRS is now allowing taxpayers to opt-out of using its facial recognition technology. People who want to access their online accounts can choose to verify their identity with a live, virtual interview. The IRS recently announced it would “transition away” from facial recognition amid privacy concerns.

Instagram seems to be discontinuing some user time limit options. Users had been able to select a limit as low as five minutes. But the new options begin at 30 minutes and go up to three hours. Analysts say it could be an effort to keep users on the platform longer.