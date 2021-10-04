Tech Bytes: New Microsoft Office coming, Apple to release new Macbook Pro, Samsung removes ads from apps

Get ready for the new Microsoft Office. Office 2021 is set to be released Tuesday, the same day as Windows 11 rolls out. The new Office is a one-time purchase designed for users who don’t want to move to the cloud. The consumer version goes for $150.

Apple is reportedly poised to unveil a totally redesigned Macbook Pro. Bloomberg says the refreshed laptop is expected to come out within a month. It may include new 14 and 16 inch models, bringing back more ports and an SD card slot. It’s expected to drop the touch bar.

If you use some of Samsung’s stock apps like “pay” and “weather,” maybe you’ve noticed no more ads. The move was expected. In August, Samsung had promised to remove the ads “later this year.” So their absence now seems like the company making good on the promise.