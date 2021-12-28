Tech Bytes: New Motorola Razr, quarterback simulator, trending Google searches

(WHTM) — Motorola is reportedly working on a new version of its foldable phone. There are few details about the third-generation Razr, but it’s expected to feature better processing power and a more user-friendly interface. Motorola revived the Razr in 2019 and improved on it last year.

Peyton Manning seems like he could suit up again. The Hall-of-Famer tried out a virtual reality quarterback simulator and delivered some perfect passes. The simulator is used for quarterback training…which Manning obviously didn’t need.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

And here’s what’s been trending on Google this year: The most popular subject for search in the U.S. in 2021 was the NBA. Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were also in the top five most-searched subjects, as was DMX. This year, TikTok displaced Google as the world’s biggest website.