Tech Bytes: New password advice, Tesla changing mask policy, ISS astronaut space Olympics

Some new advice about passwords. Cyber-security experts say it’s safer to just use three random words instead of a complex series of letters, numbers and symbols. They say random words create unusual letter combinations which are more difficult for hacking software to guess.

Employees at Tesla’s battery factory near Reno, Nevada are the latest auto-industry workers required to wear masks indoors. The rule takes effect Monday and applies regardless of vaccination status. Tesla joins a growing list of companies imposing mask mandates in response to rising COVID cases.

The astronauts on the International Space Station put on their own space Olympics as the Tokyo Games wrapped up. They showed off their zero-gravity moves in a series of tweeted videos. There was synchronized space swimming, space field hockey, and a gymnastics floor routine — minus the floor.