Apple is expected to delay its next big iPad software update by a month. New software for the iPad and iPhone are usually released at the same time, but sources tell Bloomberg the iPad update will be delayed until October because of changes to its multitasking capabilities.

Facebook Live Shopping is going away. The feature will disappear Oct. 1 as the company movies its focus to Reels. Facebook Live will still be available to broadcast events; however, users won’t be able to create product playlists or tag items in live videos.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A new PC case hitting the market features a fish tank on top that can hold about 3.5 gallons of water. The company behind the innovation is called MetalFish. They’re hoping it will make people feel relaxed and calm.