Samsung is rolling out new products. The company’s Galaxy Unpacked event begins Wednesday. Its trailer teases new foldable phones, the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. Samsung is also expected to unveil its latest smartwatch models during the event.

Snapchat is launching a new set of parental controls. The feature, called Family Center, allows parents to see who their kids are messaging, but they won’t be able to see what’s in those messages. Snapchat says that will keep parents from eavesdropping on private conversations.

Beats is rolling out a new line of skin-colored earbuds designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. The Beats x Kim will come in three skin tones, and the reality star says they’re meant to blend in…or stand out. The functionality is the same as the Beats Fit Pro, and so is the $200 price tag.