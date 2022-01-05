Tech Bytes: New Sony TVs, fully-autonomous tractor, Mark Levinson headphones

(WHTM) — Sony is breaking new ground with its latest television. The company unveiled several new televisions at the Consumer Electronics Show, including what is being called the world’s first QD OLED television. It comes in 55 or 65-inch screens. No word on price, yet.

John Deere has introduced its first fully-autonomous tractor. Twelve cameras and other technology allow the machine to make its own way around a field. A farmer can control it through a smartphone app. It will be available later this year.

Finally, headphones for those who are serious about sound. Luxury bran Mark Levinson is out with its first wireless headphones. They offer noise cancellation and 34 hours of battery life. Plenty of other fancy features are going to cost you, and it is $1,000 per pair.