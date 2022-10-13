Microsoft has unveiled three new Surface computers. The Surface Pro 9 — a cross between a laptop and a tablet — has 19 hours of battery life. The Surface Laptop 5 has a 4K monitor. And a desktop — the Surface Studio 2+ — can show four different app windows at once.

Former President Trump’s social media app Truth Social is now available from the Google Play store. The app had been kept off the popular search engine because it violated several of Google’s standards policies, but Google now says Truth Social has improved its monitoring of content.

Microsoft says the Apple Music and Apple TV apps will be available on Windows PCs next year. Also, Microsoft is bringing support for iCloud photos to the Windows 11 Photos app.