Twitter is about to start looking a lot more like TikTok. It’s switching to a full-screen immersive video player for watching clips. Twitter is also going to use the swipe-up gesture to let users endlessly scroll through videos on the platform.

The new year will bring the end of Google’s Stadia. The video game streaming service is being shut down in mid-January. The company said in a blog post that the platform hasn’t gained traction. Google is refunding all hardware, games, and add-on purchases.

Meta has unveiled a new artificial intelligence system that creates videos by converting text prompts into moving images. It’s simply named “Make-A-Video.” Meta says it lets you bring your imagination to life by generating one-of-a-kind movie clips with just a few words.