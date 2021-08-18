Tech Bytes: New way to flag a tweet, Yik Yak is back and the robot revolution begins up north

(WHTM) — There is a new way to report misinformation about COVID-19. Twitter users are now able to use a dropdown menu at the top right of every tweet to flag possibly offending material. Testing will take a few months, then the feature could be rolled out further.

The controversial messaging app Yik Yak is back. It shut down four years ago after the anonymous messaging app was blamed for cyberbullying, but the new owners are promising a stronger stance against abuse. The new app resembles the previous version: posts and comments can only be viewed within a five-mile radius.

Finally, the next step of the robot revolution is playing out in a Massachusetts lab. Two Atlas robots managed to finish their parkour obstacle course without a mistake. The images have some worried about robots taking over. However, researchers insist the news should inspire hope.