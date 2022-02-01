Tech Bytes: New York Times buys Wordle, Peloton armband, Pinterest AR shopping

(WHTM) — The New York Times is buying the popular online game taking the nation by storm, Wordle. They’re buying the popular game from its creator in a deal said to be in the low seven figures. For now, the game is set to remain free to use.

Peloton is offering its new Heart Rate Band. It goes around the forearm and lets users know how hard their heart is working. The band comes with a rechargeable battery that gets about ten hours on a single charge. It costs $90.

Pinterest just made it easier to decorate your home. An augmented reality feature, already available in many stores, allows users to see what certain pieces of furniture look like in their homes. It works with shoppable pins from a string of retailers, including Walmart, West Elm, and Crate and Barrel.