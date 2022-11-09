Zoom is expanding, adding its own email and calendar services that are meant to compete with Microsoft 365 and Slack. Zoom’s new features introduced the “@zmail.com” domain that customers can use for their accounts.

Garmin has debuted its new solar-powered watch. The Instinct Crossover is a hybrid fitness device with all the customary tracking categories. Garmin says it has up to 70 days of battery life, more than double the time of other hybrid watches. It’ll cost you $550.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Netflix has debuted its second trivia game, “Triviaverse.” You can play alone or against an opponent. The questions get harder as you go. It is described as having a more simple format than Netflix’s daily quiz show “Trivia Quest,” and it’s available in nine languages.