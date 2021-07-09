Tech Bytes: NFL, Twitter partnership, Amazon Prime Video movies deal, Microsoft employee pandemic bonus

The NFL and Twitter announced a new game plan. The league will soon start using Twitter Spaces — Twitter’s live audio chat rooms. The NFL has agreed to host 20 Twitter spaces for the upcoming season which will include current players.

Amazon Prime is adding Universal Pictures to its streaming service. The movies will debut on Prime Video after a four-month run on the studio’s sister streaming service, Peacock. The multiyear deal starts in 2022 and includes major releases like Jurassic World: Dominion.

Microsoft says it’s so grateful to employees for their efforts during the pandemic, it’s giving them a $1,500 bonus. That’s on top of extra vacation days the company handed out earlier this year. Those bonuses will cost them about $200 million.