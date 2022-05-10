(WHTM) — The White House and 20 broadband companies have reached a deal to provide high-speed service for millions of households. Download speeds of at least 100megabits per second will cost $30 per month.

NFTs are coming to Instagram, at least for some users. A group of creators and collectors will soon be able to display NFTs when users tap the Digital Collectible. It enables the owner to share more information about the NFT.

Microsoft is planning to launch an X-Box streaming stick. The device eliminates the need for a console because it plugs directly into your television to access X-Box games and movies through the cloud. The stick won’t be needed on Samsung TVs, those will come with an X-Box gaming app.