Tech Bytes: Nintendo new Switch model, Microsoft Teams Together mode, Pokémon go $5B in revenue

Nintendo makes it official. A new Switch with a larger seven-inch display will be released in the fall. Some other features include an adjustable stand, double the built-in storage and improved audio. It goes on sale in early October, for $350. 

Microsoft Teams is making room for all meeting sizes including small gatherings. Before, the “Together Mode” feature in Teams required at least five people. But a new update will allow you to activate meetings in a virtual environment with just two participants.

It’s a very lucrative birthday for Pokémon Go. The reality game is marking its fifth anniversary by breaking the $5 billion revenue barrier. Players spent more than $1 billion last year, over 40% more than 2019. A Pokémon Go fest is set for this month.

