(WHTM) — Sony has suspended all sales of PlayStation products in Russia in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The company has also stopped all hardware and software shipments into Russia. Industry insiders say Sony has the largest presence of any video game console in Russia.

People looking for lone on Tinder can now run a criminal background check on their date. They can screen matches for violent or harmful behavior. The background checks are done by a non-profit firm within the Tinder app. They only turn information relevant to safety, not personal data.

Finally, Uber Eats is offering a new feature that allows group ordering and bill splitting, which means if you’re eating with friends, everyone can pay separately, unless you’re feeling generous and want to foot the entire bill.