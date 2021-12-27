Tech Bytes: Online holiday shopping recap

(WHTM) — A new study finds this holiday season’s e-commerce was up 11% over last year. The same Mastercard report says overall, holiday retail sales were up 8.5%. Online sales made up nearly 21% of all shopping this year.

Online retailers don’t want the buying to end, so after-Christmas sales are in full swing. Amazon is offering discounts in all its retail categories. Best Buy has 4K TVs for up to $1,000 off. Nike running shoes and apparel are up to 40% off.

So many people headed to the Nintendo Switch online store to spend gift cards they received on Christmas that the shop was overwhelmed. For some, service wasn’t restored for a full day over the weekend. The outage did not affect any other online activity, like playing games.