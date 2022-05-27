(WHTM) — According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple told retail and corporate workers that their paychecks will be bigger. Starting pay for hourly workers will be at least $22 an hour. Salaried employees will also get a boost.

Sony is vowing to ramp up its PS5 production to unprecedented levels. The PS4 has been outselling the newer console. But the company says supply chain shortages made it impossible to build enough PS5s to meet the demand. Sony expects to produce more units now that shortages are easing.

Gucci has jumped into the smart ring business. The luxury brand has teamed up with the Oura on a premium health tracking ring, featuring Gucci’s logo in 18-karat gold. It tracks heart rate and other metrics. It costs $950.