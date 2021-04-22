Tech Bytes: Pay with your palm, Twitter 4K pictures, Disney+ Spiderman

More chances to pay using your palm. Amazon is expanding its high-tech system, where customers place their palms over a scanner to pay for items. it’s coming to Whole Foods in Seattle, after debuting in several of Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores.

Starting Thursday, tweeted photos will look a lot sharper. Twitter is now allowing users to tweet and view pictures in 4K. All you have to do to get those high-resolution images is update your preferences in the “data usage” part of settings.

Peter Parker is heading to Disney+. Disney signed a massive deal with sony pictures to bring Spiderman and other Marvel films to its streaming service as well as Disney-owned platforms like Hulu. The agreement includes older films and theatrical releases running from 2022 to 2026.