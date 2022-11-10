Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork that would allow the platform to process payments with debit cards and bank accounts. During a livestream, Elon Musk told advertisers that Twitter users will be able to send money to others on the platform. He did not provide a timeline for the feature, but in 1999, Musk cofounded what became PayPal.

Google is now issuing refunds for subscription fees and games played on Stadia. The three-year-old cloud gaming service is being shut down in January because Google admits it never attracted the number of users expected.

If you can’t decide what to make for dinner, the press of a button could decide for you. A Swedish company is testing an app with an “unplan” button. It picks out a recipe and delivers the ingredients to you in 10 minutes.