(WHTM) — PayPal users can now send money to Ukrainians, wherever they are. Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to send money out of the country. Now, they can receive funds and make transfers. PayPal is waving most fees on Ukrainian accounts.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Samsung has unveiled a new mid-range phone that features more power at a lower price. The A-53 5G comes with a bigger battery that the company claims will last for two days. It costs $499, which is $50 less than its predecessor. Samsung is already taking preorders.

T-Mobile has partnered with BMW to offer the first 5G-connected cars in the United States. The vehicles come with unlimited 5G data for 2022 models and future vehicles. The service can be added to a customer’s existing plan for $20 a month.