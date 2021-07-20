Tech Bytes: Peloton fitness video game, Google Maps ‘potentially fatal routes,’ Warby Parker vision test app

A video game from Peloton. The in-app offering called “Lanebreak” will push riders to pedal at various rates along a virtual highway. Players will be able to choose the level of difficulty and their music.

Google is looking into complaints that some of its directions may put hikers in danger. One organization is warning against using Google Maps while hiking in higher peaks after users said they were directed to areas too dangerous for inexperienced hikers. Google says they’re investigating the complaints.

Warby Parker is letting you renew your glasses or contact lens prescription without leaving home. The eyewear company’s Virtual Vision Test lets you use your iPhone to determine if you need a new prescription. Warby Parker says it’s not a replacement for your eye doctor.