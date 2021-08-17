Tech Bytes: Peloton fixes treadmill, Open-Table verifies vaccinations and video game workouts

(WHTM) — Peloton is fixing one of their recalled treadmills. The company recalled its cheaper model treadmill in May after reports of its touchscreen falling and causing minor injuries. Now, Peloton says users can schedule an appointment for a technician to visit their home and fix the device.

The reservation-booking platform, Open-Table, is adding a new feature to help restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status. After diners show their vaccination care, the restaurant can flag them as “verified.” Those customers will then be able to enter that restaurant from that point forward, without showing their card.

Finally, looking for a virtual workout? Try video gaming. A new study finds gamers burn more than 400 calories in two hours, which is the equivalent of 1,000 sit-ups. The research also found women gamers burned 12% more calories than men.