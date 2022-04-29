(WHTM) — Amazon is making it easier for people with hearing loss to watch television.

They can now connect hearing aids directly to the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The second-generation cube. supports Bluetooth-enabled Starkey hearing aids. No additional third-party devices or adapters are needed.

A new camera that could change how we take selfies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Pixie is called the first-ever flying camera. A button on the device sends it into one of four preset flight paths while airborne and shoots pictures and video that automatically save to the user’s Snapchat memories.

Nike’s nearly fully recycled shoe that does that is designed to be disassembled.

The shoe called The Link can be assembled in 8 minutes. When it’s time for new pair you simply take it apart and recycle the pieces at a Nike store. The shoe arrives in June.