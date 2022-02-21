Tech Bytes: President’s Day sales, Trump app store, Kanye West player

(WHTM) — Dell is discounting dozens of laptop models, up to $400 off. Samsung is also offering big savings on home entertainment. You can save up to $3,000 on select televisions and soundbars.

Former President Trump has just launched his new social media app, a year after he was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and other major platforms. With the Presidents’ Day rollout, “Truth Social” is now available in the Apple app store. It’s not clear when the Android version is coming out.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, revealed that “Donda Two” will only be available through his $200 Stem player. Ye posted to Instagram that, as of Saturday, he made more than $2.2 million in 24 hours.