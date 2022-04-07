(WHTM) — Starting next month, access to “Music Unlimited” will increase for Amazon Prime subscribers by one dollar. It will now be $8.99 a month. That is on top of the cost of the subscription, which runs between $13 and $15 a month.

Facebook parent company, Meta, is reportedly planning to introduce its own digital currency and employees have already nicknamed it “Zuck Bucks” after founder Mark Zuckerberg. The Financial Times says it is not expected to be a cryptocurrency, but in-app tokens similar to the ones used in gaming apps like Roblox.

Finally, Google Docs will start allowing users to respond to text with an emoji, instead of a written comment. The new feature will roll out for most Google Docs users after April 20. Google says all available emojis can be used, calling them a less formal reaction.