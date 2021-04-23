Tech Bytes: Purple iPhone Preorder, iOS update coming, Sony wearable AC

You can now pre-order the much anticipated purple iPhone. That’s the new color being offered for the iPhone 12 and the 12 mini, joining black, white, blue, green, and red. The purple version will be available April 30.

Apple is reportedly ready to launch a major revamp of its operating system. Reports say it will include new ways for users to handle notifications, updated iPad home and lock screens and extra privacy protections. A formal announcement is expected in June.

Something “pretty cool” from Sony. As we get ready for summer, the company is out with its new wearable air conditioner. The device is said to be “twice as cool” as last year’s first edition. Sony says the upgrades mean thePocket 2 can even be used during light activities, like golf.