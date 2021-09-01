Tech Bytes: Ransomware attack warning, Spotify shared playlist feature, Galaxy Watch walkie talkie app

A holiday weekend ransomware warning. The federal government is warning companies to stay alert for cyber attacks over the Labor Day holiday. The most recent major incidents took place leading into mother’s day, Memorial Day, and July fourth.

Spotify has rolled out “blend,” it’s a personalized playlist that allows friends to discover how their musical tastes overlap. After the user’s playlists are “blended,” personal lists can be made using the songs that appeal to both people. Spotify will also make recommendations based on your tastes.

Finally, Samsung has launched a new walkie-talkie app for some of its smartwatches. It allows “push-to-talk” conversations between two or more people wearing the Galaxy Watch 4 or the Watch 4 Classic. The walkie-talkie feature is similar to one Apple introduced for the Apple Watch in 2018.