Tech Bytes: Redesigned MacBook Pro, Google locked folder for private photos, who want to be an astronaut?

Apple is poised to roll out a redesigned MacBook Pro. Bloomberg reports, the new laptops will feature the company’s in-house chip — supporting up to 64 gigs of space. There are more ports including the return of the SD card slot, and it will come with 14 or 16-inch screens.

Google Photos is providing users with a safe space. A new feature called Locked Folder is being added to protect your private images. Nothing in that folder will appear on your photo feed or in other apps. The password-protected feature will first launch on Android and Pixel phones this year.

Finally, who wants to be an astronaut? No really… that’s the name of a competitive adventure TV show announced by Discovery. It will take place next year. The winner is expected to get a seat on a flight to the International Space Station and spend 8 days onboard.