Tech Bytes: Reports call Instagram toxic, Apple Watch unlock feature not working, Tesla full self-driving software

Facebook is pushing back against claims that Instagram is “toxic for teens.” A report from the Wall Street Journal recently revealed that Instagram increases body image issues for a third of all teenage girls on the app. But Facebook, which owns Instagram, says the report misinterprets the data.

Apple says it is fixing a problem with its newest phone. Customers say they can’t unlock their iPhone 13S using the Apple Watch, a feature that was introduced by the company. The glitch will be resolved with an upcoming software update.

Tesla is expanding the number of drivers who can access the beta version of its full self-driving feature, despite concerns from regulators. Drivers must have a certain safety score derived from sensors on their car to enable it. The self-driving software does not make the car fully autonomous.